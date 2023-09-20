Companies need to explore creative ways to make the recruitment process more personalized, swift, and efficient to be competitive, a hiring platform said.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is seen to improve the efficiency and personalization of the job recruitment process, Southeast Asian chat-first career platform Bossjob said in an e-mailed press release on Wednesday.

The technology enhances “matching accuracy for both parties, reduces information asymmetry, and improves recruitment efficiency,” said the AI-powered career platform, which matches job seekers to fitting opportunities and employers.

Kimberly Chen, country manager at Bossjob, said that technology must be integrated with human potential “towards making the recruitment process more personalized, swift, and efficient.”

Bossjob has announced a plan to offer more than 1,000 job openings catered to by over 70 top Philippine and local Chinese companies spanning different industries at its job fair in October.

According to the national statistics agency, the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in June from 4.3% in May but decreased from the 6% seen in June 2022.

The underemployment rate increased to 12% in June from 11.7% in May, although it was lower than 12.6% in June 2022.

There are 2.9 million registered Filipino users of the platform, with services offered for free this year in an effort to expand to the global market, Bossjob said.

After launching in Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia, the company aims to reach 30 million users in Southeast Asia by 2026.

Bossjob will host its 2nd Filipino-Chinese Job Fair 2023 on October 15 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola