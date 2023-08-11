SGV & CO. and Phinma Education Holdings, Inc. have agreed to provide the latter’s school teachers with upskilling and training programs covering technology trends in education.

In a statement on Thursday, SGV said the partnership was signed on Aug. 8 in Makati City, and will allow Phinma schools to participate in the SGV iTeach Program, which currently has 7,000 participants, teachers as well as students.

“The program aims to enable educators by updating them on the latest accountancy and technology trends and helping them bridge the gap between theoretical principles and actual practice,” it said.

“The SGV iTeach Program aligns with the Firm’s commitment to continue its late founder Washington Z. SyCip’s advocacy for lifelong learning.”

The training programs will have guest lecturers and employ the case method.

SGV said it plans to develop an online platform that teachers can use to collaborate and share modern teaching methods.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said the Philippines needs to boost its adoption of education technology to better prepare its workers, who face the risk of job losses as automation takes hold.

“Preparing for the jobs of tomorrow will require workers to have a robust skill set with technological, higher-order cognitive and behavioral skills underpinned by strong foundational skills developed through solid primary and secondary education,” the ADB said in a July report. — John Victor D. Ordoñez