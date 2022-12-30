ABOITIZ Construction, Inc. will be sponsoring the training of 50 candidates in Cebu seeking to be certified as scaffolders in partnership with the School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership, and Service (SKILLS).

SKILLS is a foundation set up by Cebu’s Primary Group of Builders that provides technical vocational education to marginalized and unemployed youth and adults.

“We continue to help empower workers in the communities that we serve and provide job opportunities,” said Mylynne Cabanilla-Estupin, assistant vice president for human resources of Aboitiz Construction.

The partnership, which the company signed with SKILLS on Nov. 23, will address the increasing need for specialized workers in the construction industry.

The training program guarantees jobs for sponsored scaffolders, with the company hiring them to support its maintenance projects.

This year, Aboitiz Construction hired around 4,000 skilled workers which it assigned to its various sites. Its projects are focused on industrial, infrastructure and maintenance.

The company said it is hoping to provide maintenance services for AboitizPower’s Therma Visayas, Inc.’s power plant in Toledo City, Cebu.

It specializes in constructing substation and transmission lines, power plants, petrochemical plants, mills, warehouses, and commercial facilities, among others. — Justine Irish DP Tabile