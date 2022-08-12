SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez swore in the newly elected officers and board of the United Print and Multimedia Group (UPMG) and urged the industry to continue serving the national interest.

Mr. Romualdez administered the oath of office to the UPMG officers at the House of Representatives recently, the UPMG said in a statement.

“For the past years, the UPMG has proven itself to be the premier association of the biggest publishing companies in the Philippines. As a giant of the media industry, your contributions in nation-building truly deserve the highest commendation,” Mr. Romualdez said.

He called the media a partner in nation-building and not an adversary describing it as “the invisible fourth branch of government” with a mission to provide factual information via newspapers, magazines, and online channels.

“Media reports — be they positive or negative — give us, government officials, relevant and timely feedback from the public with regard to our official acts. They also provide us with a platform on the issues that need discussed with the bigger public.”

He asked the UPMG to help get across the new administration’s message to a larger audience.

“Our message is unity for a bigger purpose and our vision is a Filipino nation with its people living comfortable and secure in their environment. The task ahead may be full of challenges, but there is nothing we cannot achieve in unity with our people,” the House Speaker said.

Serving another term as UPMG President is Barbie L. Atienza, head of external affairs and human resources development at Manila Bulletin. PhilSTAR Media Group Sales and Marketing Director Jay R. Sarmiento was also re-elected as vice-president of UPMG. Angel V. Guerrero, Adobo Magazine’s president and editor-in-chief, takes up the UPMG secretary position. Sherly O. Baula, credit and collection manager of Chinese Commercial News, is the new treasurer. Elected auditor is Manila Times Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Roda Alonzo- Zabat. Jong R. Arcano, AVP/Key Relationship Officer at the Philippine Daily Inquirer, was sworn in as public relations officer.

Meanwhile, the newly elected directors of UPMG are Viviene A. Motomal, AVP-Sales & Marketing of Journal Group of Publications; Annie F. Grefal, OIC-Sales & Operations of Manila Standard; and Jeanette F. Dominguez, advertising manager of BusinessWorld.

Rowena D. Dote of ABS-CBN Publishing’s Admin & General Services takes on the role of Credit & Review Board Head. Manila Bulletin’s Public Relations/Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Badette M. Cunanan will continue serving as UPMG’s chief of staff.

The organization has over 30 members: Abante, ABS- CBN Publishing, Inc., Adobo Magazine, Balita, Bandera, Bulgar, BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, Chinese Commercial News, Daily Tribune, Diyaryo Pinoy, Gadgets Magazine, Hinge Inquirer Publications, Inc., Malaya Business Insight, Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Manila Standard, Mediawise Comm / MUSE Books, Mindanao Daily News, One Mega Group, Inc., Opinyon, Panay News, People’s Journal, Pilipino Mirror, Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Philippine Star, Philippine Star Ngayon, SunStar Philippines, Tempo, The Freeman, The Manila Times, and United Daily News.