KMC Solutions, the country’s largest flexible workspace and talent-as-a-service provider recently hosted the “Luau Foam Party for Odette”, a fundraising event to support the rehabilitation efforts of various Visayas provinces following Typhoon Odette’s damage. The party, which took place last March 10 (Thursday) in the company’s Skydeck at their headquarters in BGC, Taguig, raised a total of PHP380,000 in donations, garnered from event ticket sales and additional cash pledges. Spinning their beats and providing great music to the fundraiser was DJ Katsilly and DJ Arra Gunio, officially welcoming back KMC’s signature foam parties in style.

The innovative flexible workspace company in the past has launched Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that were also in line with assisting these affected communities, donating hundreds of portable water filtration straws to provinces like Siargao, Cebu, and Negros Oriental — giving access to clean drinkable water to these provinces back when they were still reeling from the after-effects of Odette.

The “Luau Foam Party for Odette” additionally served as the official launch party for KMC’s latest incentive program, Flex by KMC, designed to enable clients, members, and staff to work from picturesque beach destinations across the Philippines. Partnering with several hotel establishments, the incentive program lets managers and team leaders purchase hotel vouchers and reward hard-working teammates with a beach workcation — gifting them the flexibility to lounge by the beach while still staying on top of work.

As Metro Manila and 38 other areas descend into Alert Level 1, workplace flexibility has started to become a large talking point for companies, as they contemplate their next move regarding mandates about returning to the office. Worldwide, workforces are slowly transitioning to hybrid work, splitting their time between working from home and the office. Combining both the benefits of remote and on-site work, hybrid work is believed to be the next big step for businesses in the coming months. Being a flexible workspace company, KMC is currently the most equipped and experienced to help other

businesses enable a hybrid work arrangement for their own teams. With lowered alert levels and economic activity slowly returning to normal, this has enabled employees to explore alternative work environments — as well as the lessened restrictions on gatherings letting KMC’s famous foam parties officially and more importantly, safely, make a comeback.

The “Luau Foam Party for Odette” sold Silver and Gold-tier tickets which served as entry to the event and doubled as a cash pledge to the event’s cause, with the donation proceeds coming mostly from ticket sales.

A total of PHP380,000 was raised by the end of the night via ticket sales and additional cash pledges, which will go towards the rehabilitation of several provinces in Visayas. Staying true to their vision of making work + life better and having close ties to affected communities, KMC looks forward to supporting many of these provinces’ recovery post-Odette.

