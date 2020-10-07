Kings banking on intact veteran crew in bubble tourney

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

HEADING into the resumption of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) action this weekend, the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings know that it is not going to be easy, but they are hopeful that having their veteran crew intact would allow them to better handle the challenge.

One of the four teams set to usher in the return of the Philippine Cup on Oct. 11 in the “bubble” in Clark City in Angeles, Pampanga, the Kings are parading practically the same team that has had much success in the league of late, including winning the last Governors’ Cup title.

And for Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone being able to work around that could work to their advantage considering the many challenges that the tournament return and bubble play present.

“We’re looking to have the edge that we can get. But … there are so many unknowns at this point,” Mr. Cone was quoted as saying by the official PBA website.

“The good news is we’re an intact team coming from the last conference. The veterans are all there. So, it’s not gonna be like teaching new things to new guys. We’re gonna be able to step in and do right away what we do. That should hopefully be a little of an edge over some other teams,” he added.

For the tournament bubble the Kings are bringing in a 15-man player roster to banner their campaign.

The players are Jared Dillinger, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Prince Caperal, Jeff Chan, Arthur Dela Cruz, Raymond Aguilar, Aljon Mariano, Joe Devance, Japeth Aguilar, and Mark Caguioa.

Also in the roster are rookies Kent Salado, Arvin Tolentino, and Jerrick Balanza.

Notably absent is big man Greg Slaughter, who surprised many when he decided to take a break from the PBA early this year.

The team, along with the other competing teams, will remain in Clark for the duration of the Philippine Cup, lasting at least two months, to see the league finish at least a conference in its coronavirus pandemic-hit Season 45.

Mr. Cone shared that a challenge for them early on is getting everybody in game shape, both physically and mentally, after months of on-court inactivity.

He also made mention of not having their throng of fans and their valuable support for the bubble, but that they will try to find other ways to get extra motivation.

Barangay Ginebra will take on the NLEX Road Warriors at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Preceding it is the match between the TNT KaTropa and Alaska Aces at 4 p.m.