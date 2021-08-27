Some lawmakers on Friday condemned the killing of a Cebu-based human rights lawyer, saying it was an assault on legal independence.

Before Rex Jesus M. Fernandez was assassinated on Thursday, he had expressed dissatisfaction and frustration with the Duterte government, Party-list Rep. Eufemia C. Cullamat said told an online news briefing.

Mr. Fernandez was a human rights lawyer and one of the founding members of the National Union of People’s Lawyers in Cebu.

He represented eight people who were arrested for alleged violations of the community quarantine. The clients had also protested against the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law. — Russell Louis C. Ku