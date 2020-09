Key winners of the 2020 Emmy Awards

THE annual Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out on Sunday in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: Watchmen (HBO)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

BEST DRAMA ACTOR: Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS: Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Regina King, Watchmen

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES: Julia Garner, Ozark

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

— Reuters