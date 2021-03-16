Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

THE GRAMMY Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR — Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR — “Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR — “I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

BEST NEW ARTIST — Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE — “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM — Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE — “Shameika,” Fiona Apple

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE — “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

BEST ROCK ALBUM — The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM — Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM — Jesus is King, Kanye West

BEST MUSIC VIDEO — “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

BEST MUSIC FILM — Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM — Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast — Reuters