THE Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST PICTURE — Nomadland

BEST DIRECTOR — Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ACTOR — Anthony Hopkins, The Father

BEST ACTRESS — Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY — Promising Young Woman

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY — The Father

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM — Soul

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM — My Octopus Teacher

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM — Another Round (Denmark)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah — Reuters