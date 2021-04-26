Home Arts & Leisure Key winners at the 2021 Academy Awards
THE Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
BEST PICTURE — Nomadland
BEST DIRECTOR — Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTOR — Anthony Hopkins, The Father
BEST ACTRESS — Frances McDormand, Nomadland
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY — Promising Young Woman
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY — The Father
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM — Soul
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM — My Octopus Teacher
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM — Another Round (Denmark)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG — “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah — Reuters