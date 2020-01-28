Key winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

THE GRAMMY AWARDS were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys. Following is a list of winners in select categories:

• Record of the Year — “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

• Album of the year — When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

• Song of the year — “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

• Best new artist — Billie Eilish

• Best Country Solo Performance — “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson









• Best Country Duo/Group Performance — “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

• Best Country Song — “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

• Best country album — While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

• Best rap album — Igor, Tyler, The Creator

• Best Rap Performance — “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

• Best Rap/Sung Performance — “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

• Best Rap Song — “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

• Best R&B Performance — “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300

• Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Jerome,” Lizzo

• Best R&B Song — “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

• Best Urban Contemporary Album — Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

• Best R&B Album — Ventura, Anderson .Paak

• Best Pop Solo Performance — “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

• Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

• Best Pop Vocal Album — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

• Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album — Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

• Best Comedy Album — Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

• Best Latin Pop Album — #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

• Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album — El Mal Querer, Rosalía

• Best Rock Performance — “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

• Best Metal Performance — “7empest,” Tool

• Best Rock Song — “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

• Best Rock Album — Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

• Best Alternative Music Album — Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

















