Key winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

THE GRAMMY AWARDS were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys. Following is a list of winners in select categories:
• Record of the Year — “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
• Album of the year — When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
• Song of the year — “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
• Best new artist — Billie Eilish
• Best Country Solo Performance — “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
• Best Country Duo/Group Performance — “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
• Best Country Song — “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
• Best country album — While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
• Best rap album — Igor, Tyler, The Creator
• Best Rap Performance — “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
• Best Rap/Sung Performance — “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
• Best Rap Song — “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
• Best R&B Performance — “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300
• Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Jerome,” Lizzo
• Best R&B Song — “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
• Best Urban Contemporary Album — Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
• Best R&B Album — Ventura, Anderson .Paak
• Best Pop Solo Performance — “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
• Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• Best Pop Vocal Album — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
• Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album — Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
• Best Comedy Album — Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
• Best Latin Pop Album — #ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
• Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album — El Mal Querer, Rosalía
• Best Rock Performance — “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
• Best Metal Performance — “7empest,” Tool
• Best Rock Song — “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
• Best Rock Album — Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
• Best Alternative Music Album — Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend