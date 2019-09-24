Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES — The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
• Best Drama Series — Game of Thrones (HBO)
• Best Comedy Series — Fleabag (Amazon Studios)
• Best Limited Series — Chernobyl (HBO)
• Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader, Barry
• Best Comedy Actress — Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
• Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter, Pose
• Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
• Best Actress, Limited Series — Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
• Best Actor, Limited Series — Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
• Best Variety Talk Series — Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
• Best Variety Sketch Series — Saturday Night Live (NBC)
• Best Competition Program — RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
– Reuters