Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES — The annual Emmy awards, celebrating the best in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

• Best Drama Series — Game of Thrones (HBO)

• Best Comedy Series — Fleabag (Amazon Studios)

• Best Limited Series — Chernobyl (HBO)

• Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader, Barry









• Best Comedy Actress — Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

• Best Drama Actor — Billy Porter, Pose

• Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

• Best Actress, Limited Series — Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

• Best Actor, Limited Series — Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

• Best Variety Talk Series — Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

• Best Variety Sketch Series — Saturday Night Live (NBC)

• Best Competition Program — RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

– Reuters