Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. announces schedule of annual stockholders’ meeting

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING

OF THE STOCKHOLDERS OF

KEPPEL PHILIPPINES PROPERTIES, INC.

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (“Meeting”) of Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on 13 August 2020, Thursday, at 2:00 p.m., at 5th Floor, Nostalg 1 and 2, Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, 17 ADB Ave, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Stockholders who may not be able to attend the physical meeting may attend through remote communication via WebEx online meeting.

The Agenda of the Meeting shall be as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Proof of Notice of Meeting and Certification of Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on 13 June 2019

4. Chairman’s Address

5. Presentation and Approval of Y2019 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

6. Ratification of Acts and Proceedings of the Board of Directors, Officers and Management of the Corporation during the Year under Review

7. Election of Directors

8. Presentation of Directors’ Remuneration for Y2019

9. Appointment of External Auditor for Y2020

10. Other Matters

11. Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on 03 July 2020 are entitled to notice of and to vote at this meeting. Should you be unable to attend the meeting personally, you may opt to send your proxy to attend the meeting on your behalf. If you will be sending your proxy, kindly file your duly executed proxy form with the Corporate Secretary on or before 03 August 2020. Please note that Management is not soliciting proxies.

If appointing a proxy, kindly date, sign, and deliver your proxy form to the Corporate Secretary at Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc., 12 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City 1550 on or before 03 August 2020. All proxies received will be validated on 06 August 2020.

Stockholders that will participate by remote communication should register by sending a notification or confirmation of their attendance via e-mail to keppel.prop@kepland.com.ph on or before 03 August 2020. Guidelines for registration, participation by remote communication and voting in absentia is available on the Company’s website (http://keppelland.com.ph) and on its PSE Edge Company Disclosures page (https://edge.pse.com.ph).

On the day of Meeting, registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. Please bring your Identification Card and present the same at the registration desk at the entrance lobby of 5th Floor, Nostalg 1 and 2, Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, 17 ADB Ave., Ortigas Center (Topaz Road Entrance), Pasig City.

10 July 2020, Pasig City.

(Sgd) MA. MELVA E. VALDEZ

Corporate Secretary

The Definitive Information Statement (2020 SEC Form 20-IS), Annual Report (2019 SEC Form 17-A), 2019 Audited Financial Statements, 2020 1st Quarter (SEC Form 17-Q), and Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (13 June 2019), sample proxy form, Guidelines on Participation by Remote Communication, and other documents related to the Meeting may be accessed through the following:

1. Go to Company website via: http://keppelland.com.ph ;

2. Go to the Company’s PSE EDGE profile via https://edge.pse.com.ph; or

3. Request for a copy by sending an email to keppel.prop@kepland.com.ph.

For ASM-related queries, you may send an email to keppel.prop@kepland.com.ph or contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 8817-8971.

For concerns on shares or account updating or validation, please contact the Company’s Stock Transfer Agent, Stock Transfer Service, Inc. (Attention: Michael C. Capoy / Riel John Simon C. Revelar) through +632 8403-3798 or via email to rcrevelar@stocktransfer.com.ph or mccapoy@stocktransfer.com.ph.









