Kennon Road rehab to be offered as PPP; toll road setup seen as ‘sustainable’

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) hopes to modernize Kennon Road by offering its rehabilitation to toll-road operators as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the PPP Center said.

In a statement Monday, the PPP Center said the process includes the preparation of the feasibility study and the approval of documents by the second quarter.

“Bid submission is set to happen in the first quarter of 2021 with both the Notice of Award and Contract signing as well as ground breaking by mid-2021,” the PPP Center said.

“The private sector is expected to provide solutions to identified disaster prone sites within the project site, replace the existing bridges with the current 10T capacity, put up a toll system and operate and maintain the Kennon Toll Road,” it added.

The PPP Center said various private firms are interested in the project based on recent market-sounding exercises.

“Undertaking the operation and maintenance of the Kennon road will ensure the sustainability of the project,” PPP Center Executive Director Ferdinand A. Pecson said.









DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said: “We look forward to partnering with the private sector to deliver the requirements of the project. Kennon Road is a rather difficult project, but we look forward to the efficiencies and expertise of the private sector to build it.”

Kennon Road was closed in September 2018 for rehabilitation work following damage from landslides and typhoons. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















