Keeping safe fashionably

CLOTHING BRAND Verve presents an exclusive PPE Collection at pop-up stores in Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, and Alabang.

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic shows no signs of abating, people are looking for protective gear beyond face masks, and some people are looking for items which provide both style and protection for everyday wear. To fulfill this perceived need, Verve owner and designer Bebet Sto. Tomas partnered with Rustan’s to launch the Verve 2020 PPE Collection.

The line features color blocking in bright hues: orange and pink; blue, black and white; as well as pops of red. Made with water resistant microfiber cloth, Verve’s PPEs — tunics, pants, dresses and jumpsuits — are versatile and make a statement whether one is going to work or a grocery run, or any other daily errand in this new normal.

To stay even safer, one can shop-from-home with Rustan’s Personal Shopper On-Call program. One can contact a Rustan’s store to request for the personal shopper service and a Sales Associate will be assigned to assist with inquiries, order confirmation and payment transactions. Fulfilled orders can be collected via curbside pick-up or items can be delivered to for free, for a minimum purchase requirement of P2,000.

For more information, visit www.rustans.com.










