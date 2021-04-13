THE KANYE West sneakers that helped turn athletic shoes into coveted fashion items are going up for sale at Sotheby’s, carrying an estimate of more than $1 million. The sneakers were the prototypes for the Yeezy line developed by Mr. West and Mark Smith for Nike, and revealed by the rapper during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Sotheby’s said that the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes are being offered for private sale, starting on Monday. The auction house described them as among the most valuable sneakers ever brought to market. The black leather, size 12 Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes have a Yeezy forefoot strap and the brand’s signature Y medallion lace locks in pink. Mr. West wore them for his emotional performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the 2008 Grammy Awards, setting off a social media frenzy among fashionistas. They were later sold in a charity auction and are being put up for sale at Sotheby’s by New York collector Ryan Chang. The prototype sneakers will go on public display in Hong Kong from April 16-21, alongside Chinese works of art up for auction at Sotheby’s. — Reuters