Kampai’ to three decades of Honda Cars PHL

2 new models and a commemorative book will underscore the celebration

WHAT IS your fondest memory of Honda? Mine is from way back in the mid-’90s — when the sixth-generation Honda Civic was the biggest craze, and the rust-colored Honda SiR was my aspirational vehicle. Memories from that period never fail to bring me tons of nostalgia. I was a student then; and everything JDM (Japan domestic market) was associated with automotive coolness.

Honda was leading the way then when it came to aftermarket compatibility and versatility. If you think about it, this was roughly 25 years ago. And this October, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) — Honda’s official auto business unit in the country — is celebrating its 30th birthday! They’ve had their highs and lows, having had to endure rough periods such as the Asian financial crisis, the huge earthquake in Japan (which crippled their production line for a time), and now, the COVID pandemic. But HCPI has historically pushed forward, overcoming all the challenges along the way. And this economic low due to the pandemic will not be any different.

“We plan to be here for the next 30 years!” exclaimed HCPI GM for Sales Atty. Louie Soriano.

Let us recall: Back in 1990, HCPI held its groundbreaking event for its first plant in Laguna. In 1992, it introduced its game-changing two-door Civic hatchback, and in 1994 it brought in the fifth-generation Accord. From its legacy models such as the Civic, Accord and CR-V, the company later brought in several more vehicular innovations that were a fit in our local market, such as the City, Mobilio and BR-V. Honda has since become a much-loved, highly aspirational brand with many Filipino loyalists.

In celebration of its 30-year milestone, HCPI decided to launch a 30th anniversary commemorative book, which will be privately available beginning sometime in November.

Alongside the announcement of its commemorative book. HCPI also took the opportunity to introduce its new Country President, Masahiko Nakamura. Nakamura-san has had over 30 years of experience working with Honda’s automotive operations; and is thus very excited to lead Honda’s operations in the Philippines.

Finally, Honda Cars Philippines also revealed that it will be staging the launch of two new Honda vehicles this 22nd of October. Stay tuned for next week’s revelation of what these two new models will be!

Congratulations HCPI for three successful decades in the Philippines!