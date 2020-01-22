Kaliwa Dam construction may not start this year due to documentary requirements — MWSS

CONSTRUCTION OF the Kaliwa Dam, intended to serve as a medium-term water source for Metro Manila, may not start this year as the project has yet to comply with all requirements such as the consent from affected indigenous people communities, and defending the environmental clearance certificate (ECC), according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System’s (MWSS) top official.

In a briefing on Wednesday, MWSS Administrator Emmanuel B. Salamat said the documentary requirements could take time to process.

“It’s possible (to start construction this year). We just want to make sure… to address the other complications or requirements… the environmental effects and cultural sensitivity of the construction of the dam,” he said.

The project’s ECC, issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in October last year, has been questioned by environmental groups and some legislators.

Under Republic Act 8371, the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act of 1997, project developers are required to secure from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples a Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) and other clearances from the indigenous communities that will be affected.

Mr. Salamat said the Kaliwa Dam, a flagship project of the government, is currently at the design phase, which will take at least six months to complete.









The P12.2 billion project located in Quezon and Rizal has been marred with controversy, particularly on its impact on IP communities.

“We have a total of 55 barangays, all in all, and a total of more than 400 individuals directly affected by the Kaliwa Dam… We will make sure that we will provide the community resettlement area. It’s not just about providing them housing, but providing them community facilities that they will need in order to exist in a new resettled area,” the MWSS chief said.

He said they are still targeting to have the dam completed by 2024 or 2025.

“The timeline is, the dam should be completed in a period of three years, but we also have another concern on building the pipeline (which will take) two years or less. So it is about three to five years of the program of building the dam.”

President Rodrigo R. Duterte recently told government officials that they should scrap all projects that won’t be finished in two years, which is the remaining period of his administration.

Mr. Salamat, however, said the Kaliwa Dam project does not fall within this directive.

“It is our obligation. We entered an official loan with China. It is a commitment, government to government,” he said in an ambush interview with reporters. — Gillian M. Cortez

















