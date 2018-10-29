Kai Sotto in Gilas line up?

THERE’S a strong possibility that Kai Sotto might crack the line-up of Gilas Pilipinas playing in the next window of FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifier on Nov. 30 and if so, he’ll be the only high school player who could play alongside the men’s team in the elite competition.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao had already included the 7-foot-1 Sotto in the pool, which means he could be suiting up for the national men’s basketball team in the next window game against Kazakhstan and against Iran on Dec. 3.

Guiao decided to include Sotto, whom he believes should be accelerated as the high school competition in the country is definitely no match for him. Sotto’s dominance in his age group level, the under-16, caught the attention of many teams in the United States and Europe and the second generation cager received feelers.

Kai’s dad, Ervin, confirmed that his son could be tapped to play next month. Ervin works as one of the assistant coaches of Guiao at NLEX in the PBA as well as the Bataan Risers in the MPBL.

“There’s a big possibility he would play. Coach Yeng already included him in the pool, but Kai is not required to practice with the team since he’s still studying in Ateneo,” added the elder Sotto.

The Philippine men’s basketball team will resume training on the first Monday of November.

Kai had attended several workouts of the men’s national team as well as Guiao’s PBA squad, and the exposure he could receive with Gilas Pilipinas would boost his stock more in the international market. Sotto is one of the top players in the young men’s level as proven by his stint with the Batang Gilas team that went on to qualify in the FIBA World Cup Under-17 division.

But can Sotto make some contribution once he joins the big dogs?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the young Sotto becomes even better as soon as he plays alongside the best players in the country and Guiao, who has the penchant of bringing the best out of his players and noted for developing young talents, could make the young, promising center the next big thing in Philippine basketball. — Rey Joble