K-pop’s Tiffany Young has QC concert on Saturday

AMERICAN SINGER and K-pop star Tiffany Young is set to perform solo for the first time in the Philippines on Jan. 25 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City as part of her ongoing Open Hearts Eve Part Two tour.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen you guys and I’m so excited to have the show there and sing and dance the night away with you,” Ms. Young said in a video greeting to promote the concert.

Ms. Young (real name Stephanie Young Hwang) was born in 1989 and was raised in California. At the age of 15, she was discovered by South Korean talent agency SM Entertainment which prompted her to move and train in South Korea for two years. In 2007, she debuted as part of Girl’s Generation, arguably the biggest girl group in the country at the time.

The group, which originally had nine members, spawned several chart-topping hits in its home country including its debut single, “Into the New World.”

Some of the group’s hits include 2009’s “Gee” and “Genie” and 2013’s “I Got A Boy” whose music video won Video of the Year at the inaugural Youtube Music Awards.

Girl’s Generation previously performed in the Philippines in 2013 and 2015. Another Girl’s Generation member, Kim Hyoyeon, is set to perform as a DJ in Manila on Feb. 8 at House Manila in Resorts World Manila, Pasay City.









Ms. Young, as one of the group’s main vocalists, made her solo debut in 2016 with I Just Wanna Dance. The following year, she ended her contract with SM Entertainment to move back to Los Angeles to pursue acting and a solo music career.

She released her extended play (EP) album, Lips on Lips, in 2019 which included the singles “Born Again” and “Lips on Lips.” The album debuted at the 9th spot in Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and 30th on its Independent Albums chart.

Lips on Lips went on to be certified Platinum in South Korea a week after its release.

In the same year, Ms. Young won Best Solo Breakout Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

She is currently signed with Transparent Arts in the US.

Ms. Young’s Open Hearts Eve Part Two tour commenced in 2020 after finishing an 18-city US Tour to promote her new single, “Magnetic Moon.”

Tiffany Young’s Open Hearts Eve Part Two concert is set is on Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are available via ticketnet.com.ph. Ticket prices range from P14,000 (MVP) to P4,500 (Balcony). — ZBC

















