Justice department tightens visa rules for Chinese nationals

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has tightened the rules on the issuance of visas to arriving Chinese nationals to prevent overstaying, Undersecretary Markk L. Perete said, amid reports of Chinese tourists ending up as illegal workers in the Philippines.

The agency will issue within the week a circular that will take effect immediately, he told reporters.

Mr. Perete said the changes in the visa-upon-arrival facility were made to avoid abuses. “We just put in more restrictions specifically because of the complaints that many are using that facility to obtain employment in the Philippines,” he said.

He also said that the government wants to prevent overstaying.

Mr. Perete said the visa upon arrival is open only to visitors, people on business trips, athletes and delegates to international conferences.

Under the new rules, Chinese nationals must now present their departure ticket form the Philippines. The visa will be valid for 30 days.









Mr. Perete said Chinese nationals coming in as tourists must have booked accommodations for their itinerary and the tour operator must be accredited and provide all the details of their stay.

A visa granted upon a tourist’s arrival cannot be converted into a work visa. It also can’t be extended, he said.

A visa given upon arrival expires once the Chinese national leaves the country, even if the length of stay is fewer than 30 days.

Mr. Perete said some Chinese tourists in the past had ended up working for Philippine offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines started issuing visas to Chinese nationals upon their arrival in 2017, in a bid to attract more tourists and investors from its neighbor.

They were allowed to stay for a month, and may extend this to six months.

The DoJ last year said the Immigration bureau was reviewing the rules on visa upon arrival, citing loopholes in the system.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte has sought closer investment and trade ties with Beijing, including over resources in the disputed South China Sea, since he became president in June 2016. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas


















