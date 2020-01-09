Junior Philippine golfers impress US NCAA Division 1 coaches

US NCAA Division 1 coaches Andrew Larkin of UCLA, Richard Mueller of Columbia University and Christopher Massoleti of UC Berkeley expressed admiration for the 35 young Filipino golfers who joined the DreamBig Gold Series Golf Camp at Orchard Golf & Country Club, Dasmariñas, on Dec. 16 and 17.

Besides the skills that the junior golfers showed, the coaches said it was their attitude towards the game that impressed them the most.

“Filipino players, compared to other players we’ve conducted the camp with are more eager and willing to learn. They’re more open to instruction and also to criticism. I never had to repeat myself because no one was interrupting. Everybody was eyes on when I was giving a demonstration. There was instantaneous attention to detail and they also asked very intelligent questions. To me, that was very impressive. There are a lot of talented players that will definitely play high level golf in the US,” said UC Berkeley’s Massoleti.

Meanwhile, Akshay Maliwal, Founder/CEO of DreamBig Events said, “It was a brilliant opportunity for golfers in the Philippines to get an evaluation about their golfing ability and whether they would have a chance to get recruited to one of these colleges in the future. We have many more events coming to Philippines annually. Stay tuned!”

DreamBig continues its premier camps with the Gold Series Tennis Camp set to this month at the Manila Polo Club.


















