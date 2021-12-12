JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) said it tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud migration in order to respond faster to changes in consumer behavior during the pandemic.

“Social distancing, lockdown restrictions, and in-person dining limits have led to changes in consumer dining habits, making food demand prediction and reaching customers more challenging,” JFC Head of Information Technology Yoly Chua told BusinessWorld in an e-mail interview on Dec. 7.

“It was important for the Jollibee Group to better understand changing consumer behaviors and make it more convenient for customers to buy the food they love,” she added.

JFC is moving its information technology infrastructure to AWS from data centers in the Philippines, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. The group’s headquarters in the Philippines is leading the migration.

The group said it worked with DXC Technology in the Philippines, an AWS partner, to decommission its on-premises data centers and move to AWS in less than 24 hours.

“This has helped the group reduce costs, streamline IT management, and innovate new services,” Ms. Chua said.

“The Jollibee group is becoming an even more data-driven enterprise to gain greater visibility into its sales data and supply chain operations, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities, including analytics and database services,” she added.

JFC in the Philippines used Amazon DynamoDB, a database service that performs applications at any scale to help tag, monitor and create sales reports.

It also used Amazon Athena, an interactive query service, which automates the creation of operational dashboards based on sales reports.

Ms. Chua said the insights gained through the AWS tools enable the group “to stock inventory, scale production, allocate staff, and dispatch food across its restaurants nationwide more efficiently.”

JFC has 5,800 stores globally, including in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. — Arjay L. Balinbin