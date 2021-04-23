Job seekers in Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao are being offered more positions nearer home, according to online employment service JobStreet, which has launched microsites in those provinces.

“Many Filipinos recently returned to their provinces because of layoffs or the new work from home arrangements and this caused a shift in the labor market. We’ve also observed that candidates from major provinces have increased their activities in terms of platform website visits, which is why we really targeted to promote local employment and provide them valuable support in their career through their own dialect,” JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca said in an online launch event for the microsites Friday.

Mr. Gioca also said that with changes in work arrangements brought about by the pandemic, he now sees a “multitude and variety of jobs.”

The microsite for Cebu offers places in industries such as Information Technology Services and Business Process Outsourcing (12.5%), manufacturing and production (7.6%), healthcare (6.5%), education (5.5%), and construction and engineering (5.2%), with the average salary reported at P31,487.

Job seekers from Davao may also apply through the Davao microsite, which has listings for Information Technology Services and Business Process Outsourcing jobs (8.7%), healthcare (7.8%), education (7.2%), food (5.6%), and retail and merchandise industries (5.3%), with an average salary of P28,500.

The Iloilo microsite lists jobs in healthcare (13.6%), Information Technology Services and Business Process Outsourcing industries (9.2%), education (8.3%), construction and engineering (5.6%), and food (5.3%) with salaries averaging P27,370.

Mr. Gioca said results of the Global Talent Survey revealed that 96% of Filipino respondents want to continue working remotely even after the pandemic.

As such, JobStreet and selected Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Regional Offices will organize a virtual career fair on May 1-3 which will feature work-from-home options or a combination of home and office work. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago