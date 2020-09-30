JG Summit Holdings’ petrochemicals plant catches fire; five injured

JG SUMMIT Holdings, Inc.’s petrochemicals complex located in Batangas City caught fire over the weekend, leaving five individuals injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, JG Summit Petrochemicals Group (JG Petrochemicals) said an isolated fire hit its facility in Batangas City on the evening of Sept. 26, and lasted for nearly three hours.

The fire injured five employees and third-party contractors, who have since been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and admission.

The company is yet to determine the cause of the fire, but is currently working with the Bureau of Fire Protection to investigate the incident.

“The incident occurred at a containment basin near the pier area, and did not spread to the main manufacturing sites,” it said.

For the meantime, JG Petrochemicals has suspended operations of its naphtha cracker and projects construction that are close to the site of the fire. Other facilities, such as the polymer plants and construction in other areas of the complex, remain operational.

“Efforts are now also focused on safely resuming naphtha cracker operations and the projects construction work adjacent to the site of the incident towards the latter part of the week,” it said.

JG Petrochemicals is under Gokongwei-led JG Summit Holdings, which has interests in food, property, aviation, retail and banking. Its shares at the stock exchange fell 70 centavos or 1.17% to P59.30 each on Tuesday. — Denise A. Valdez