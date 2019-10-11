JBC submits shortlist for SC Associate Justice

THE Judicial and Bar Coucil (JBC) on Friday submitted its list of qualified nominees to replace Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio who is retiring later this month.

The list of nine nominees has been submitted to President Rodrigo R. Duterte who has 90 days from Mr. Carpio’s retirement to choose from among them.

Mr. Carpio is set to retire on Oct. 26, his 70th birthday. Seventy is the mandatory retirement age for all magistrates in the High Court.

“Pursuant to Article VIII, Section 9 of the Constitution, the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has the honor to submit the following nominees for one position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines (vice Hon. Antonio T. Carpio),” said JBC Ex-Officio Chairperson and SC Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin.

Eight of the candidates are from the Court of Appeals (CA), namely Pablito A. Perez, Manuel M. Barrios, Edgardo L. Delos Santos, Japar B. Dimaampao, Ramon D. Garcia, Jhosep Y. Lopez, Ricardo D. Rosario, and Maria Filomena D. Singh. SC Court Administrator Jose Midas P. Marquez is the 9th nominee.

On the other hand, the JBC has deferred submitting its nominations for the High Court’s Chief Justice position to Oct. 15. Mr. Bersamin will be retiring next week when he turns 70 on Oct. 18. — Gillian M. Cortez