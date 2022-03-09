THE Japan Transport Engineering Co. and Sumitomo Corp. Joint Venture (J-Trec & SC JV), which previously won a contract to supply trainsets for the Metro Manila Subway, has bagged a similar contract for the Malolos-Clark Railway Project and the North-South Railway Project-South Line.

Transportation Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Reinier Paul R. Yebra issued the notice of award to the group on Jan. 14, according to a copy of the document obtained from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System.

“Your bid dated Feb. 8, 2021… in the accepted contract amount of the equivalent of P1.36 billion and 69.56 billion yen, inclusive of provisional sums and value-added tax (VAT), as corrected and modified in accordance with the instructions to Bidders, is hereby accepted by our agency,” Mr. Yebra said in his letter to the group.

The contract package is for the commuter trainsets of Malolos-Clark Railway Project and North South Railway Project-South Line.

The contract is funded from proceeds of a loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The work involves designing, manufacturing, supplying, delivering, installing, testing, commissioning, integrating, and providing technical support for 38 eight-car train sets.

The department said bidding procedures complied with the Japanese official development assistance loan guidelines for procurement exercises.

The joint venture also signed a rolling stock contract package with the Department of Transportation for the Metro Manila Subway Project – Phase I in 2020.

The department said the subway rolling stock contract involves the design, supply, installation, construction, testing, and commissioning of 240 subway train cars. — Arjay L. Balinbin