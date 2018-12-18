Japanese firm subsidiary eyes 10,000 hectares abaca plant in Marawi

DAVAO CITY — Agri-Tech Integrated Services Company (ATISCO), a subsidiary of Japan-affiliated Yazaki Torres Corp., is eyeing the development of 10,000 hectares (ha) of abaca farms in Marawi as part of the city’s rehabilitation after last year’s siege.

“We are now conceptualizing the rehabilitation of Marawi by providing them livelihood through the rehabilitation of the abaca industry,” ATISCO Operations Manager Dante S. Delima told BusinessWorld in an interview on the sidelines of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)-Mindanao Sustainable Agrarian and Agriculture Development (MinSAAD) Usapang Kalakalan held here on March 13.

MinSAAD, a program funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), uses an area-based approach to bolster agriculture and rural development.

Mr. Delima, who was formerly undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), said there are already abaca farmers in Marawi who can be tapped andgiven assistance for improving production methods.

DAR has started talks with the provincial agriculture office of Lanao del Sur, which has jurisdiction over Marawi, for the establishment of an abaca nursery this year that will supply input for the planned abaca plantation.

“We were assured by the provincial agriculturist that they are willing to help,” he said.

The target is to start planting abaca by June next year. After two years, the projected annual income is P75,000 per hectare.

Data from the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) Website shows that the country supplies 87% of the global requirement for abaca used in the production of cordage, furniture, handicrafts and novelty items.

There are currently about 176,549 haof land planted to abaca, mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao, and 122,758 farmers in the sector.

Mr. Delima said abaca, which used to be a much bigger industry before World War II, has been seeing a revival in global demand in recent years.

“Abaca fiber is no longer just used as cordage now because it is an important component of paper money, insulator, capacitor, hospital gloves, tea bags and even in kevlar body armor for the military,” he said.

The ATISCO executive said there are several big processing plants that have a high demand for abaca, including Newtech Pulp Inc. in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte, which imports an annual average of 414.54 metric tons of abaca fibers from Ecuador because of the lack of supply in the Philippines.

“The government should provide funding to PhilFIDA so it could rehabilitate the abaca industry because there are now more investors willing to plant abaca,” he added.

He said ATISCO, which is based in Calamba, Laguna, is willing to assist farmers who want to grow abaca as he cited their experience in helping the Mangyan communities in Mindoro.

Aside from providing technical know-how, they also consolidate the abaca products of the farmers and bring these to existing processors so they are assured of buyers.

The company has also established the Abaca Development Fund,which receives P1 for every kilo of abaca sold.

DA Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol has previously expressed support to the revival of the abaca industry, providing an initial P100 million for the establishment of an abaca industry in Sogod, Southern Leyte. He also committed to give P50 million for the establishment of a nursery and research center for abaca in Kidapawan City. — Carmencita A. Carillo