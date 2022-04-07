PRIOR to the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, pop singer Jamie Rivera and balladeer Basil Valdez shared the stage together for a Valentine’s Day concert. This year, they reunite for their first live concert since then, Love and Light, which will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) at Resorts World Manila (RWM) on April 30, 8 p.m.

Love and Light is RWM’s third live concert this year following Gigi de Lana’s Domination in March, and Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope’s Rapsody on April 2.

“I feel very rested… Masaya ako ngayon na nakabalik na kami performing for live audiences (I am glad that we are back performing for live audiences),” Ms. Rivera said at a press conference on April 6 at RWM’s Newport Mall, which was streamed via Facebook.

“I really am not so used to online performances. It is such a pleasure to be with you face to face,” Mr. Valdez said.

“I have to tone myself,” said Ms. Rivera, adding that both she and Mr. Valdez are getting back into shape after two years with no live shows. “I’m trying to strengthen my immunity.”

“I’ve been brisk walking every other day to maintain breathing and then maybe I will start vocalizing two weeks before the concert, and complete rest,” Mr. Valdez said. “If I could only approximate the type of performances I used to do two years ago, I’d feel so blessed.”

Mr. Valdez released his first album, Ngayon at Kailanman, back in 1977. Building a career as a balladeer, he went on to sing movie theme songs in the 1980s, with hits such as “Ngayon at Kailanman,” “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan,” “Paano Ba ang Mangarap,” “Muling Buksan ang Puso” and “Gaano Kadalas ang Minsan.”

Ms. Rivera, is known for her string of meaningful songs, including “Tell the World of His Love” and the 2015 Papal Visit theme, “We Are All God’s Children.” Some of her love songs include “Hey, It’s Me,” “Awit Para Sa ’Yo,” and “I’ve Fallen for You.” In 1992, Ms. Rivera essayed the role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon in London, England.

Produced by Full House Theater Company in cooperation with NY Entourage Productions, the show will feature the OPM icons’ classic hits, under the musical direction of Adonis Tabanda and directed by Marvin Caldito.

“I’m doing most of the love songs and paying tribute to four great composers,” Mr. Valdez said of the show’s repertoire, referring to songs written by George Canseco, Jerry Paraiso, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, and Willy Cruz.

“She (Ms. Rivera) is doing some inspirational songs,” Mr. Valdez added. “I hope that people will be enlightened with the love songs I’ll be performing and get some inspiration from the songs by Jamie.”

In terms of preparations for the show, Ms. Rivera said they have had one meeting about the repertoire and are still looking to add more songs to the set list.

“It’s a celebration of love and light after darkness. So here we are, celebrating this comeback,” Ms. Rivera said.

Tickets to Love and Light are now available at TicketWorld and SM Tickets. For inquiries contact Girah Manaligod (0917-872-8309), Archli Enriquez (0917-823-9602), or Neil Crisostomo (0917-658-9378). Tickets are also available at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/. Only vaccinated guests aged 12 and above are allowed in the theater. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman