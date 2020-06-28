Jacinto to oversee key DICT digitization initiatives

INFORMATION and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II has designated Undersecretary Ramon P. Jacinto to lead the department’s efforts in the areas of “government digital broadcast television and the digitization of the entertainment industry sector.”

Mr. Honasan issued Department Order No. 81 on June 26 to officially task Mr. Jacinto to implement the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT’s) initiatives to assist government broadcasting entities, the Presidential Communications Operations Office, and the Department of Education in the digital television broadcasting of basic education content during the public health emergency.

Mr. Jacinto will also assist the entertainment sector in its digitization efforts, working with the Film Development Council, the National Live Events Coalition, the Creative Economy Council, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, among others.

“In the exigency of the service, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws…, Undersecretary Ramon P. Jacinto is hereby designated as undersecretary for government digital broadcast television and the digitization of the entertainment industry sector,” according to the department order.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte transferred Mr. Jacinto, his adviser on economic affairs and information technology communications, to the DICT in May, replacing Undersecretary Eliseo M. Rio, Jr. who turned in his resignation in February.

Mr. Jacinto has said that the telecommunications industry should expect positive changes, as an executive order on “stronger reforms” was in its final stages.

“Most major reforms in the telecommunications industry have been undertaken via executive order including EO 59 (Prescribing the Policy Guidelines for Compulsory Interconnection), EO 109 (Policy to Improve the Provision of Local Exchange Carrier Service) EO 436 (Prescribing Policy Guidelines to Govern the Operation of Cable Television in the Philippines) and EO 467 (Providing for a National Policy on the Operation and Use of International Satellite Communications in the Country),” he said. — Arjay L. Balinbin









