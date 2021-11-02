JA Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Tyus Jones scored 17, and the host Memphis Grizzlies beat the Denver Nuggets (106-97) on Monday night.

Xavier Tillman scored 12 points and Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson, Jr. finished with 11 apiece for the Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokić scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 10 rebounds despite being hampered by an eye injury he suffered early in the third quarter.

Monté Morris scored 11 points and Michael Porter, Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets.

Denver scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within seven, but Jones hit a 3-pointer, Tillman scored on a finger roll and De’Anthony Melton made two free throws to make it 89-75.

The Nuggets later got within nine on a 3-pointer by Bones Hyland, but Kyle Anderson hit a layup and a jumper in the lane to make it 100-87 with 4:32 left.

Hyland and Morris hit layups to get the deficit under 10, but Morant hit two straight baskets to make it 104-91 and Memphis closed it out from there.

The teams traded buckets at the start of the third quarter, with each team taking the lead. Jokić hit a 3-pointer to give Denver a 70-69 lead before Morant hit two short jumpers and then P.J. Dozier made another one from deep to tie it at 73 with 4:08 left in the third. — Reuters