It’s all in the family in TV5’s new sitcom, John en Ellen

IN WHAT can be called as a tribute to the classic family sitcoms of yesteryears — John en Marsha and Pido Dida, to name a few — TV5 tackles Filipino family comedy with its newest show, John en Ellen starring John Estrada and Ellen Adarna.

“[In the show] we’ll tackle Pinoy family values and family issues in a funny way: conflicts with the in-laws, raising teenage kids who are always online,” Willy Cuevas, the show’s director said during a press conference on January 21 via Zoom.

The show, which airs every Sunday starting January 24, has drawn comparisons to John en Marsha, the popular family sitcom that aired from 1973 to 1990 and saw Rodolfo “Dolphy” Vera Quizon and Nida Blanca as the titular characters.

The comparison is warranted going by the show’s similar titles and initial setup: both Marsha and Ellen are daughters of rich people — Marsha’s mother is called Doña Delilah while Ellen’s is called Don Lucky dela Suerte — and both decided to marry an impoverished man named John much to the dismay of her parents.

Even the surnames of both Johns sound similar: John Puruntong in John en Marsha and John Kulantong in John en Ellen.

While Mr. Estrada described the show as a “modern-day John en Marsha,” he noted during the press conference that the shows, while similar in premise, are different because John en Ellen brings a “different flavor.” He also conceptualized the show with its executive producer, Bong Sta. Maria.

“[The show is] a sitcom about a family and about a struggling father waiting for his break,” Mr. Sta. Maria said.

Aside from Mr. Estrada and Ms. Adarna, the show’s cast includes Ronaldo Valdez as Don Lucky dela Suerte, Ellen’s wealthy father; Long Mejia as Yñigo Tange, Don Lucky’s mischievous chief assistant; Haiza Madrid as Mimi, Don Lucky’s trusted nurse; and Yogo Singh and Angelina Cruz as John and Ellen’s children Valentino Kulantong and Camille Kulantong.

John en Ellen airs every Sunday, 7 p.m. on TV5. — Zsarlene B. Chua