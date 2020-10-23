Italian startup that creates educational content for preschoolers launches in PH

Mash&Co, a startup and production company, creates educational content across media for preschoolers.

“Mash&Co aims to use interactivity, storytelling, and gamification to introduce preschoolers to important values and concepts such as social inclusion, cultural heritage, ecology, empathy, and diversity and help younger children start to build key skills such as creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking,” said Katrin Ann Orbeta, who co-founded Mash & Co. with Vincenzo Merenda.

Ms. Orbeta, who is of Filipino descent, wanted to bring the company and their app to Philippines to share the engaging, educational experience with more young learners and their families. Mash&Co’s content can be delivered through various systems and devices, including TV, the web, its app, and consoles.

Inspired by the Montessori and Reggio Emilia approaches, Mash&Co collaborates with educators and child psychology experts to ensure that their content is safe and kid-friendly, while being mindful of digital wellbeing.

“Our app has no dialogue or voice-overs. The absence of typical gaming elements and dynamics encourages children to explore the stories and mini-games. In our interactive cartoons, we enable the microphone to encourage children to unleash their creativity by telling their own stories based on the scenes that they see,” said Mr. Merenda. “Moreover, the app allows parents to monitor children’s progress based on their playing performance. The special control panel on the app does not show any grade to the children but enables parents to understand their progress and aptitude in key cognitive skills such as interaction, coordination, and recognition.”

Their startup has already started to make waves internationally, with the Europe-based team securing funding from organizations such as French Tech Ticket, Microsoft, and Telecom Italia and distribution from in IGroup Korea South Korea.

Mash&Co’s app is available in the Google Play Store. For more information, find them on Facebook at Mash&Co Philippines or contact them through katrin@mashandco.it.