Isuzu launches Traviz light-duty truck

Text and photos by Ulysses Ang

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORPORATION recently launched a “last-mile” transportation solution with its all-new Traviz light-duty truck. Based on the D-Max pickup platform, the Traviz boasts of durability, big cargo capacity, a fuel-efficient powertrain, and modern design.

Named after a combination of “Transport, Trading, Transcend” and “Business,” the new Traviz is available in two wheelbase configurations: the short-wheelbase Traviz S and the long-wheelbase Traviz L. While both versions have a 1.6-ton payload capacity, the long wheelbase version can readily accept a 10-foot-long body.

“The all-new Isuzu Traviz continues our tradition of providing not just reliable products, but business solutions — reasons why, in the Philippines, Isuzu has been at the number one spot in the truck segment for more than 19 years,” says Isuzu Philippines President Hajime Koso. “The Traviz answers the most pressing and current customer needs, based on detailed market survey and IPC’s extensive on-the-ground experience,” he adds.

Powering the Traviz is a Euro 4 version of the 4JA1. This 2.5-liter common-rail direct-injection engine makes 78 horsepower at 3,900rpm and 176Nm of torque at 1,800rpm. Mated to Isuzu’s MUA-5S 5-speed manual, the Traviz does up to 23.4 km/L based on a test conducted with the Automobile Association of the Philippines or AAP.

Boasting a 4.5-meter turning radius, the Traviz is made to negotiate tight urban confines, yet it has the largest cabin in its class for the maximum comfort of its three occupants. Power steering is standard equipment as is a Deceleration Sensing Proportioning Valve or DSPV to help keep it stable even during heavy braking.









For comfort and convenience, the Traviz comes with a four-way adjustable driver seat for the driver, and a standard built-in tuner/USB sound system with two speakers. A reverse warning buzzer is standard, while air-conditioning is optional.

The Traviz will also form the basis of Isuzu’s entry into the Class 1 Modern PUV, completing the car maker’s triumvirate of offerings in the government’s PUV Modernization program. More details about this version will be announced at a later time.

The pricing for the Traviz starts at P962,000 for the short-wheelbase version and P992,000 for the long-wheelbase version. These prices reflect the cab & chassis configuration only. Made in Isuzu’s assembly plant in Indonesia (where it enjoys a 46% market share), it comes with a standard 3-year/100,000-km warranty.