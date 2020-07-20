Isuzu Davao branch to rise with all-new ‘IOS’ design by 2021

IPC pushes ahead to make dealerships compliant with corporate identity

By Angel Rivero

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) held its first virtual groundbreaking event last Monday, as the renowned truck brand resumed the gradual implementation of the new Isuzu Outlet Standardization (IOS) on its dealerships throughout the country. This new design philosophy is centered on a more holistic approach toward creating an even more appealing dealership atmosphere that will cater to a more delightful overall customer experience and toward conducting smoother business operations. The new design is also meant to better communicate Isuzu’s corporate identity and its mantra of delivering only the most reliable, durable, robust and fuel-efficient vehicles. And the 11th to transition into this new Isuzu Outlet Standardization is the Isuzu Davao dealership along MacArthur Highway in Matina, which is owned and operated by SMDI (Southern Motors of Davao, Inc.).

SMDI has operated for over 70 years and has been run by three generations of Filipino families. The company is currently under the helm of President Jockson Liu, who shared during the groundbreaking ceremony: “As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, local and world business leaders are adopting new measures in order to protect and preserve their identity in the market. We at Isuzu Davao are firm and resolute in our decision to carry out the mission of demolishing the old building and constructing a new and modern showroom. We have reached this final phase of construction which I consider to be like no other. I say this because we will be demolishing and building all in the same location. As we break this ground today, we will lay a stronger foundation that could last another 70 years.”

As the old structure is demolished and construction works proceed, a temporary building will be maintained as the functioning showroom in the middle of the dealership’s 1,500-square-meter property. New steps they have taken to counter the threat of the pandemic within their business space are to install new wash basins for customers in the front, and to implement a system for social distancing within the waiting area. The target completion date for the new IOS dealership is May 2021.

IPC President Hajime Koso, who was also present alongside other executives and officers during the groundbreaking ceremony, was keen to emphasize the importance of the Isuzu Davao Matina branch to their nationwide dealer network. He remarked: “For more than 70 years, Isuzu Davao-SMDI has been in operations catering to clients in Davao City, providing outstanding sales experience and excellent after-sales service. Isuzu Davao has been a leader among the network and was even awarded the 2011 Isuzu Dealer of the Year title. We, in IPC, are very proud that Isuzu Davao and its customers will be one of the first to experience the new and improved IOS.”

IPC, which celebrates its 23 years of operations in the Philippines this August, shares that there are 11 dealerships that are scheduled to implement the new IOS design this 2020, despite the COVID-19 disruption.

Last May 25, Isuzu Philippines launched its “digital dealer” scheme, that allowed prospective clients to contact dealers via video calls. Their website also allows for interested customers to request for quotations and to even book test drives.









