Is Kia PHL on the verge of a Stonic boom?

Expectations are high for the feature-packed sub-P1-M crossover

LAST THURSDAY, Ayala Group-led Kia Philippines launched what it foresees to be one of its game-changing product offerings — its new, stylish and iconic Kia Stonic. The 2021 Stonic is a subcompact crossover that has won several design awards — such as the Red Dot Award — and promises to be easy to drive and maintain, making it an attractive option for first-time buyers.

“The launch of the Stonic is a key milestone for Kia in the Philippines,” remarked Antonio “Toti” Zara III, the new president of the AC Motors automotive business unit. He also shared how the new challenges brought about by the pandemic have become opportunities for Kia to redefine how things are done in the Philippines, and expressed how they are very excited to move forward.

Kia Philippines’ digital transformation had already begun a few years ago, and the current situation has only further boosted this movement and expedited its measures. As a matter of fact, Kia Philippines already invites customers to come visit its virtual showroom.

Interested customers can already check out the trendy, lifestyle features of the new Kia Stonic. The subcompact crossover is undeniably chic, with its signature tiger nose grille and trendy colors. Its roof rails on top give it the versatility to transport the extra equipment of more adventurous customers; and its 60:40 split rear seats can fold completely flat to accommodate bulky baggage. Customers can enjoy a commodious 325 liters of boot space with the seats fully upright.

Kia Philippines President Manny Aligada said that the Stonic is geared for “millennials and those hitting the road for the first time.”

Inside the cabin is a convenient eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility. Six speakers are ready to bring long road trips to life with the driver’s favorite music.

The Stonic is 4,100-mm long, 1,735-mm wide, and 1,532-mm high; its 2,570-mm wheelbase affords its occupants roomy legroom and comfortable cabin space. But perhaps one of its most favored assets is its 185-mm ground clearance — enough to provide greater confidence on stormy, flooded days.

The 2021 Kia Stonic is powered by a thrifty 1.4-liter dual CVVT engine mated with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The manual variant can generate up to 95ps of power, while the automatic variant can afford up to 100ps.

The top-of-the-line variant is the Stonic EX, which already has LED daytime running lights, a rear parking sensor, rearview camera, and some extra safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC) and hill-start assist — all exclusive to the EX.

Until the end of November this year, the Kia Stonic is available at introductory prices of P675,000 for the LX MT, P785,000 for the mid-range automatic (LX AT), and P875,000 for the top-grade EX AT.

Kia Philippines started 2020 with a 30-dealer network and, despite the circumstances, has managed to grow its number of dealerships to a total of 38 facilities operating by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, in key locations.