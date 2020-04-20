Irrigation plan to be coordinated with expanded rice planting

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is working with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to maximize irrigated land for the next rice planting season to ensure a larger harvest.

“We are pleased that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved our recommendation that the government pursue the optimum level of rice production with the support of the NIA, as well as the prepositioning of needed farm inputs like quality seed and fertilizer for early planting,” Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), irrigated rice farms result produce yields of 4.43 metric tons (MT) of palay, or milled rice, per hectare, against rain-fed land which yields 3.13 MT per hectare.

“The release of irrigation water should be in sync with land preparation and planting activities, as we aim to boost palay production by 2020 to 22.12 million metric tons (MMT), equivalent to 13.51 MMT of rice, or 93% self-sufficiency,” Mr. Dar said, as against the 2019 self-sufficiency level of 87%, Mr. Dar said.

The coordination between the DA and NIA was authorized by IATF Resolution No. 24, which called for the timely and ample water availability during the main rice planting season.

“Many of our farmers rely on national irrigation systems, managed by NIA. Thus, it plays a vital role in ensuring the timely release of water sufficient to supply each locality, especially those at the tail end of irrigation canals,” Mr. Dar said.

Meanwhile, the DA said that it is willing to partner with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on marketing programs aimed to increase food supply and availability during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez proposed that the DTI’s Diskwento Caravan partner with the DA’s Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita to ensure the increased availability of basic commodities during the enhanced community quarantine.

“As in previous years, the DTI has been a strong ally and partner. Hence, we more than welcome the suggestion of Secretary Lopez that we include discounted manufactured goods in the marketing of agri-fishery products in all Kadiwa outlets and platforms,” Mr. Dar said.

The DTI’s Diskwento Caravan aims to supply basic goods priced the same or lower than the suggested retail price, while the DA’s Kadiwa marketing program links local government units (LGUs) to farmer-producers for easier delivery and distribution of food supply.

“Our close coordination with the DA, retailers, manufacturers and LGUs is essential in ensuring supply of basic necessities and are priced according to, or lower than the prevailing prices set in the price freeze list,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said.

Mr. Dar said that the Kadiwa and Diskwento Caravan partnership could function as a mini-grocery store with more affordable goods.

“DTI will coordinate with the DA to join the scheduled Kadiwa activities,” Mr. Lopez said.

The proposed partnership between the two departments was introduced during a meeting of the Food and Water Security Task Group on Friday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave


















