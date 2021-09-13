THE intellectual property (IP) agency said it has signed a partnership with a patent agents’ group to exchange research and develop information awareness campaigns.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of PAQE (Patent Agents Qualifying Examinations) Professionals, Inc. (APPI) to cooperate on IP education and patent agent professionalization.

Such professionalization means raising the patent agent job to “the level of other licensed professions,” APPI President Editha R. Hechanova said.

The APPI is a non-profit organization made up of certified patent lawyers and agents that represent inventors.

IPOPHL in a statement Monday said the MoU signed on Sept. 7 includes a framework for IP rules talks, research exchange, and joint conferences and seminars over four years.

“Through this MoU, our partnership will yield impactful results in our shared goal of fostering innovation and an environment that recognizes and promotes research and development and creativity,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said.

IP filings in the first half of 2021 rose after eased lockdown restrictions supported the economic recovery, with patent filings inching up 2% to 1,945. The top fields for patent filings were pharmaceuticals and organic fine chemistry.

IP filings had declined in 2020 as inventors and creatives delayed applications due to the lockdowns declared to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The US patent office through a renewed partnership in May designated the IPOPHL as a competent assessor of international patent applications. — Jenina P. Ibañez