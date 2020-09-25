IPOPHL, PTTC collaborating on intellectual property education for MSMEs

The country’s intellectual property office is working with the trade department to develop training programs for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said in a press release on Friday that it is collaborating with the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) of the trade department to develop intellectual property education programs.

Through a memorandum of agreement signed on Sept. 18, IPOPHL will develop the training programs and course materials. The office will also train the trade department’s resource persons and increase intellectual property (IP) mentoring programs for MSMEs.

The PTTC will then use the intellectual property modules for its training programs.

IPOPHL said that having an intellectual property strategy will help businesses safeguard their rights, and help small businesses increase their attractiveness to investors.

“We see our advocacy in pushing for wider IP as effective in enhancing MSMEs’ competitiveness, scaling up market competition and giving consumers a wider range of options. This in turn is hoped to stimulate their purchasing appetite, and in turn revitalize demand,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said.

Filing for inventions, trademarks, utility models, and industrial designs are driven largely by MSMEs, IPOPHL said. — Jenina P. Ibañez










