By Patricia Mirasol

Data shows that consumers can save 12%, or P6,959, if they purchase the iPhone 13’s 256GB model six months after its expected release date on Oct. 22. Waiting a year will further reduce the price by 13%, for a total savings of P7,539, according to iPrice, a Southeast Asian e-commerce aggregator site.

The iPhone 13 sells at P57,990 for the 256GB model. Its 128GB model, meanwhile, is P51,994, or $1,025, said MoneySuperMarket, a UK-based site that compares various deals online.

Filipino Apple fans would need to work an average of 775 hours (or 97 days) to purchase the 128GB model, the deal comparison site also said. This makes the Philippines the least affordable country to purchase the latest iPhone. In comparison, people residing in Switzerland – a country where the average annual salary is $79,270 – will only need to work 34 hours to purchase the same model.

The least expensive place to get the iPhone 13 is Hong Kong, where the 128GB option starts at $874.

IPrice’s research also determined the unique selling point of iPhone 13 by using data from GSM Arena. It found that the latest iPhone’s battery (with a A15 bionic processor and an 11% larger battery), cameras (with a 12-megapixel system featuring larger sensor-shift stabilization), and screen performance (with a higher absolute color accuracy plus its ProMotion refresh rate) are exclusive to the smartphone.

Apple’s latest iPhone has been available for pre-booking since Sept. 17. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers worldwide who had pre-ordered online would have to wait about two weeks for the base iPhone 13.

Market and consumer data firm Statista said iPhone sales consistently make more than 40% of the California-based company’s overall share of sales. Sales for the phone accounted for 48.59% of Apple’s overall revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.