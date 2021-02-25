IP treaty to protect PHL performers’ rights globally

AN INTERNATIONAL treaty which the Philippines signed earlier this year will protect the intellectual property (IP) rights of Filipino audiovisual artists globally, the IP regulator said.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte in January signed the Instrument of Accession to the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances, which regulates the copyright of audiovisual performers.

While the Philippine IP code protects audiovisual performances, inclusion in the treaty will protect such rights internationally, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said in statement Thursday.

“Our accession to (the treaty) ensures that Filipino producers and performers enjoy economic rewards when their films, TV series and other audiovisual products are screened or made available in the 39 and growing number of countries party to the Treaty,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said.

For recorded performances, the treaty grants performers the economic rights to authorize production, distribution, rental, and public availability of their work. For live performances, the treaty grants them the economic rights to broadcast, communicate, and record.

The signed instrument of accession has been sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which will then be sent to the World Intellectual Property Organization within the first half of 2021. It will go into effect three months after.

“The Philippines accession will expand global opportunities for our performers, greatly raise their incomes and jumpstart the recovery of our creatives sector and audiovisual industry. With adequate support and protection, I believe the audiovisual industry can contribute more to our economy and further lift our cultural esteem,” Mr. Barba said.

The growth of the Philippine creative economy was stunted during the pandemic as entertainment industry operations either stopped or slowed down. The Creative Economy Council of the Philippines said that the lockdown caused a 90% decrease in revenue compared to 2019. — Jenina P. Ibañez