Intramuros temporarily closes sites

LESS THAN a month after reopening to the public, Intramuros has had to close its heritage sites again following the surge in COVID-19 cases and the imposition of a curfew in Metro Manila.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Intramuros Administration on Monday announced the temporary closure of Fort Santiago, the Casa Manila Museum, Plaza Roma, Baluarte De San Diego, and the President’s Gallery “until further notice.”

Entry to the fortified walls surrounding the district is also restricted.

Guards will be posted at the entry gates to check on visitors’ purpose. Pass through traffic is not allowed. Beginning Mar. 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., all gates except Gates 3 near Manila Cathedral, and Gate 11 near DoLE-PLM, will be closed for the duration of Manila curfew.

All establishments offering lodgings are required to report and coordinate with their barangay before entry is allowed at the gates. The rest of the vicinity shall be clear of people by 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Last week, the Metro Manila Council, composed of Metro Manila mayors and national government officials, agreed on a uniform curfew (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) for two weeks from Mar. 15 to 31.

The Department of Health (DoH) has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week. According to the DoH COVID-19 case bulletin as of Mar. 15, the total number of cases is at 626,893, with 5,404 new cases — higher than the daily reported new cases at 5,000 on Mar. 13. — MAPS