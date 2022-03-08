The world may have come a long way in gender equality, yet women’s dominance in top business leadership is still rare. But in Globe, the Philippines’ leading digital solutions group, this is precisely the case.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, Globe acknowledges the undeniable impact its female leaders have had on the business and the lives of its customers.

“At Globe, we value talent because we believe it is our people that will keep our Circle of Happiness going. We are fortunate to have many female leaders and employees who possess the qualities necessary to carry out Globe’s mission and vision to keep us moving forward,” said Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu.

Globe currently has seven top women leaders taking on crucial roles, serving as strong and sturdy pillars of the organization.

They are Rizza Maniego-Eala, Chief Finance Officer and Chief Risk Officer; Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Chief Commercial Officer; Rebecca Eclipse, Chief Transformation & Operations Officer and Chief Customer Experience Officer; Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Communications SVP; Atty. Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Chief Privacy Officer; Atty. Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Chief Compliance Officer; and Rosalin Palacol, Chief Audit Executive.

Since 2017, Globe has also implemented a Board Diversity Policy, which promotes and observes diverse membership among its directors. In 2021, Saw Phaik Hwa held the role of Independent Director and chair of the Board Risk Oversight Committee in Globe.

Eight of the Globe Group Leaders are also women, all of whom have contributed significantly to Globe’s business beyond telco and the company’s pivot into a digital solutions platform.

First on the list is Martha Sazon, who was instrumental in making GCash the country’s leading e-wallet platform, with 55 million registered users. Mynt, the financial technology firm behind GCash, is the only double unicorn in the Philippines.

Kickstart Ventures’ Minette Navarrete is a well-respected figure in the startup scene. Through her strong leadership, Kickstart is now the largest venture capital asset management company in the Philippines, managing $255M in assets, and funding 55 investments across 7 countries, with two unicorns in its portfolio.

Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, on the other hand, has led shared services company Asticom to a significant revenue growth at a CAGR of 33% since 2015. Asticom launched four subsidiaries last year alone. Cindy Toh, who leads e-commerce platform PureGo, also steered the company’s growth in the retail services industry with its convenient e-grocery services, with over 75% growth in sales since January 2021.

Similarly, digital and mobile marketing solutions provider AdSpark continued its success by hitting the P1.2-billion in revenues under the leadership of Gretchen Largoza. At the same time, Denise Seva led LIVE MNL, previously Globe’s production and events management arm Globe Live, to become the partner of choice for on-ground and digital events, especially during the pandemic shift.

Meanwhile, Joan Penaflorida led Yondu’s growth into one of the country’s top IT Managed Services providers. Jasmin Montelibano did the same to ECPay, now directly managing over 89,000 general trade retail base as of end-2021.

Globe’s dedication to diversity and gender equality extends to the rest of its employees. Forty-six percent of its over 8,000-strong workforce are women.

As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the company ensures that no employee is discriminated against, based on age, gender, marital status, personal beliefs, religion and spiritual practices, political affiliation, and sexual orientation.

Globe is committed to 10 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, supporting UN SDG No. 5, giving equal opportunities to women for leadership.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

