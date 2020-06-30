Instituto Cervantes to show classic Spanish films

THE Instituto Cervantes de Manila and the Embassy of Spain will be showing Spanish film classics in a film cycle called Clásicos contigo/Classics with You, during the weekends of July, for free, through the Instituto Cervantes Vimeo channel.

Coinciding with this cycle, Instituto Cervantes and the Spanish embassy are also launching the Cineclub Pelikula, an online cinema club that will offer webinars revolving around the programmed films.

The program presents five movies that today are considered reference works of Spanish cinema. The chosen titles, presented by Spanish actors, directors or screenwriters, belong to the AECID Film Library catalog and will be screened with English subtitles. The five movies will be shown over five weekends — one film per weekend, with each title available only for 48 hours.

The film cycle, whose first leg started last May with four classic titles from legendary filmmakers such as Buñuel, Bardem, and García Berlanga, will continue this July with the second leg of the series, featuring five films from the 1970s until the end of the 20th century. The films are: The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) and The South (1983), directed by Víctor Erice; The Holy Innocents (1984) by Mario Camus; La vaquilla (1985) by Luis García Berlanga; and The good star (1997) by Ricardo Franco.

The first film to be streamed is The Spirit of the Beehive, directed in 1973 by Víctor Erice. The premiere of The Spirit of the Beehive, Erice’s debut feature film, was greeted with critical acclaim and awarded with the Golden Shell for Best Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, soon establishing itself as the consummate masterpiece of Spanish cinema.

The film will be available on the Instituto Cervantes Vimeo channel on July 4 and 5. To access the link to the movie and password, log on to Instituto Cervantes de Manila’s website: http://manila.cervantes.es.

The films will be accompanied by discussions that are part of the Cineclub Pelikula, an online cinema club. The webinars, conducted by writer and cultural activist Jessica Zafra, will take place every Sunday on Zoom. The first webinar, which will be devoted to the film El espíritu de la colmena (The Spirit of the Beehive), will be held on July 5 at 5 p.m.

The films are in Spanish with English subtitles. Admission is free. For further information and updates on the film series, check out http://manila.cervantes.es or Instituto Cervantes’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.









