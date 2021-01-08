InLife’s Steps for a Cause reaches out to nine charitable institutions

Insular Life (InLife) and Insular Foundation donated over P600,000 to nine health institutions and charitable organizations through its “Steps for a Cause”employee volunteer campaign.

Since March 2020, over 80 percent of Insular Life employees are on a work from home arrangement. The “Steps for a Cause” campaign is a health and wellness initiative to encourage employees to engage in walking activities as a form of exercise.

From September to November, 264 InLife employeespooled together 38,282,911 steps which were monetarily matched by InLife and Insular Foundation.

Last December, the donations were turned over to the chosen health institutions and charitable organizations to support their ongoing COVID-19 assistance programs, disaster response initiatives, educational programs, and other community projects.

“InLife employees participate in activities that give back to our community. Through our Steps for a Cause campaign, our employees were equally engaged in our health and wellness campaign during the quarantine, and charity work during these challenging times,” said Florian De Leon, InLifeHuman Resources Head.

InLife’s Steps for a Cause beneficiaries that were chosen by InLife employees include:Hospicio de San Jose, Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Relief and Development Services Inc., Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and Gawad Kalinga in Marcelo Village, Paranaque City. The provincial beneficiaries were: The Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (for Cebu employees); and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish (for North and Central Luzon employees).