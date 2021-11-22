The public health crisis continues to affect businesses. But more than a year into this pandemic, the Filipinos’ ingenuity to address the challenges, and optimism for an imminent recovery remain strong.

As Filipino entrepreneurs navigate through the new normal, how can they move forward post-pandemic? How can small and medium enterprises (SMEs) prepare for the coming new year? What are the business opportunities and market trends in the next normal?

These questions and more will be answered in Insular Life (InLife) and UnionBank Global Linker’s webinar entitled “Ready, set, thrive! How SMEs can grow in the next normal” on November 26, 2021, Friday, 3 to 5 p.m. UnionBank’s Chief Economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion will discuss the 2022 economic forecast and trends for SMEs. To illustrate a Filipino entrepreneur’s passion and purpose, UnionBank GlobalLinker SME owner Oscar Meija will share how he embraced market opportunities to scale up his artisan perfumery.

And to help SMEs mitigate business risks and secure their employees’ welfare, InLife’s Corporate Solutions Division Head Lorenzo Luis “Bong” Gallardo III will present group insurance plans.

“InLife pioneered group insurance plans to help companies provide ‘A Lifetime for Good’ for their employees. For companies with as few as five employees to as many as 5,000 employees, InLife’s customizable solutions include life insurance, health care, credit protection, accident and disability, critical illness, retirement, and fund management programs,” Gallardo said.

To reach out to more SMEs, InLife partnered with UnionBank of the Philippines and Digivation to be part of the online platform called the UnionBank GlobalLinker.

“UnionBank GlobalLinker helps SMEs create and step up their digital presence, and connect with potential customers, financiers, suppliers and partners. And through our webinar for SMEs, we are extending our online reach to our entrepreneurs, to help them learn more about the trends, opportunities, and challenges in the coming year,” UnionBank’s SME Segments Head Jose Paulo “Jaypee” Soliman said.

Register to the “Ready, set, thrive! How SMEs can grow in the next normal” webinar through https://bit.ly/UBP_Globallinker_Event.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.