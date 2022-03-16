For amplifying the company’s mission to serve Filipinos through financial planning, InLife recognized its top financial advisors and agency leaders who made it to the 2021 Club of Honors.

InLife honored a total of 224 top producers nationwide for their excellent sales performance in 2021 during the Club of Honors Annual Awards Night at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig City.

InLife Executive Chairperson Nina D. Aguas commended the Club of Honors awardees for their hard work and dedicated service to policyholders, especially during uncertain times.

“Our awardees’ achievements underscore their commitment to give the best service consistently amid the many challenges happening globally. Rather than seeing the difficulties as unclimbable walls, they turned them into opportunities for growth. Even in the toughest of situations, excellence can still manifest,” Aguas said.

InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua lauded the awardees for championing the noble mission of life insurance professionals and for helping policyholders prepare for life’s uncertainties.

“InLife’s Annual Awards Night is a most fitting culmination of our financial advisors’ and agency leaders’ year-long quest to help as many of our fellow Filipinos as possible to protect their families and build their dreams. This event is also a triumphant welcome to the heroes and sheroes of InLife as they journey on to pursue service excellence. It is a quest that was never meant to end. The mission for every InLifer to bring ‘A Lifetime for Good’ knows no boundaries,” Littaua said.

InLife Chief Agency Officer Geraldine B. Alvarez also thanked the awardees for being agents of the company’s commitment to help Filipinos achieve their financial goals.

“With a single-minded determination, InLife’s Club of Honors awardees continue to uphold the values of their profession and strive to maintain the highest standards of service, ensuring that our policyholders will enjoy the best customer experience. InLife honors our top financial advisors and agency leaders for their wholehearted commitment to what InLife stands for, and for their excellent work in guiding Filipinos in their financial journey,” Alvarez said.

Eleven President’s Circle of Excellence awardees led InLife’s “Club of Honors,” including Arslie Malipero of CPV Malipero and Associates Insurance Agency, Inc., Top Underwriter of the Year; Julmer Noro of Agila Financial Team General Insurance Agency, Inc., Top Unit Manager of the Year; Ida Jacob of Binondo District Sales Office (DSO), Top Agency Head of the Year; Jefferson Albis of One Lucena DSO, Top Rookie Underwriter of the Year; and Faith Mislang of VIP DSO, Top Group Producer of the Year.

Completing the roster of President’s Circle of Excellence awardees are Lina Abrantes of Davao Mega DSO, 2nd place, Underwriter of the Year; Richmond Baguno of Baguio DSO IV, 3rd place, Underwriter of the Year; Antonio Romulo Abrantes of Davao Mega DSO, 2nd Place, Unit Manager of the Year; Julianne Nicole Benitez of EYJ Insurance Agency, Inc., 3rd place, Unit Manager of the Year; Cecile Gurrea of Agila Financial Team General Insurance Agency, Inc., 2nd place, Agency Head of the Year; and Nila Ceniza of Cebu DSO IX, 3rd place, Agency Head of the Year.

Here is the complete list of InLife’s “Club of Honors” awardees: 2022 Club of Honors

Editor’s Note: This article was provided by Insular Life.

