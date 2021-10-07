Life insurance has a reputation for being expensive, too technical and hard to understand.

In order to address these concerns, Insular Life (InLife) partnered with the Lazada Marketplace to offer low-priced and easy-to-understand protection and accident products that one can obtain in as fast as a few clicks.

“This pandemic has made many realize that sickness and death may befall anyone anytime. But we also understand the reservation that comes with acquiring life insurance. It’s full of technical jargon and may take several days before it gets approved. At InLife, we want to let people know that LIFE really means Life Insurance is Fast and Easy. And this is what our Lazada products are here for,” said InLife Digital Distribution Head Geraldine G. Pascual.

She added that in order to help Lazada users purchase what could be their first insurance, InLife produced three videos that would explain to them how the products work,”

The videos may be accessed via InLife’s YouTube account. They are about: InLife Lazada Protect Plans, which are term life insurance plans with accidental death and disability benefits, as well as accidental hospital income benefits; the InLife Premium Protect Plans, which are term life insurance plans with hospital income benefits, and the InLife Shield Plans, which are comprehensive group accident plans with medical and surgical expense reimbursement benefits.

“We hope that after watching these videos, our kababayans would gain a better understanding of what life insurance means and why it is essential to own one,” Pascual added.

InLife’s Lazada products may be bought from the Insular Life LazMall Flagship Store.

