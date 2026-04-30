UNESCO: More young Filipinos ﬁnish college than the previous generation

About 34.6% of Filipinos aged 25-34 were able to ﬁnish college, according to the latest data from the Global Education Monitoring Report published by the United Nations Educational, Scientiﬁc and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This is an improvement from the 45-54 age bracket, of which only 23.2% were able to complete tertiary education. Both the 25-34 and 45-54 age brackets were above the global tertiary education attainment averages of 23.8% and 15.2%, respectively.