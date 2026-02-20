Can domestic savings cover the country’s increasing investment needs?

The country’s savings rate — deﬁned as gross domestic savings as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) — grew to 8.4% in 2025, reaching P2.35 trillion. Meanwhile, the investment rate was 22.3% of GDP, or P6.25 trillion, resulting in a P3.90-trillion gap. The savings-investment (S-I) gap — the difference between gross domestic savings and gross capital formation — shows a country’s ability to ﬁnance its overall investment needs. An S-I deﬁcit occurs when a country’s investment expenditures exceed its savings, forcing a country to borrow money to fund the gap.